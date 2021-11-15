Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is pleased to announce a new addition to their staff. The Habitat team welcomes Shawn Nicol as their ReStore truck driver and ambassador.
Born overseas and raised primarily in Japan, Shawn was able to see much of the world before graduating high school and coming to Winona for college. He quickly got involved with the Winona community through local art and music events.
After college, Shawn worked for the city of Salem, Ore., Parks and Recreation. It was there in Oregon where he met his partner Annie and started a family. Despite the many cities he has lived in, Shawn’s favorite is still Winona. After just a couple visits, Annie agreed that this was the place to raise their kids.
In his free time, Shawn enjoys skateboarding with his kids at Anthem skate park, making art, and mixing electronic music. Annie has a glass blowing studio, so there’s a good chance you’ll see them at local art fairs and craft shows.
In his role as ReStore driver and ambassador, Shawn is responsible for coordinating and picking up donations in the community and building relationships with individual and corporate donors.
Shawn says, "It’s great to be back. Working for Habitat is such a fun way for me to support the community I’ve grown to love so much.”
Driven by the belief that everyone deserves a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in Georgia. The Christian housing organization has become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries. Founded locally in 1994, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County has built more than 50 homes and repaired almost 250. Open to the public, the ReStore supports Habitat operations by selling new and gently used building materials and furniture. Habitat homebuyers help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitatwinona.org.
