Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is accepting homeownership applications through Wednesday, December 15. All individuals struggling to find safe, affordable, or accessible housing are encouraged to apply.
Habitat homebuyers have a need for safe, affordable housing, including issues such as overcrowding, unsafe structures, high rent compared to income, accessibility concerns, many repairs needed, high heating costs, or other similar concerns. Once selected, homebuyers partner with Habitat through 325 hours of sweat equity volunteering. Homebuyers must also be willing and able to pay an affordable mortgage.
A community information session will be held on Wednesday, December 8, from 4-6 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity office, located at 126 North Baker Street in Winona. All individuals or families wanting to learn more about the application process are encouraged to stop in and chat with a Habitat team member. Refreshments will be served, and children are welcome.
Habitat is preparing to build House 53 on the east end of Broadway Street in Winona. Applicants do not need to be current Winona County residents. Applications are available in English, Spanish, and Hmong, and can be picked up at the Habitat ReStore at 900 West Third Street, the Habitat office at 126 North Baker Street, or found online at habitatwinona.org.
Everyone deserves a decent place to live.
Founded in 1994, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is a nonprofit organization that works toward a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Open to the public, the ReStore supports affiliate operations by selling new and gently used building materials and furniture. Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes. It was founded on the conviction that every man, woman, and child should have a simple, decent place to live in dignity and safety. The office is located at 126 North Baker Street, and the ReStore is located at 900 West Third Street, Winona, MN 55987. For more information, call 507-457-0003 or visit us online at www.habitatwinona.org.
