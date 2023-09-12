Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is preparing to build the next affordable home in St. Charles and will accept applications for homeowners between September 15 and November 20, 2023.
In 2024, Habitat will build the next homes in a development of 11 they will be constructing in St. Charles over the next six years.
If homeownership has felt out of reach, Habitat may be able to help.
Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, affordable homes known for their durability and energy efficiency. To help prospective homebuyers prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership, Habitat partners with them from the time of application, through construction, to when the keys are handed over. This includes personalized support and classes like budgeting, home maintenance basics, and how to be a good neighbor.
Habitat homebuyers are united by a need for safe, affordable housing, often facing issues such as overcrowding, unsafe or unsanitary conditions, high rent compared to income, accessibility concerns, high heating costs, or other similar concerns. Once selected, Habitat homebuyers volunteer sweat equity 200 hours in the construction of their future homes. Homebuyers must also be willing and able to pay an affordable mortgage.
Habitat for Humanity will host three community information sessions with snacks and
refreshments to answer questions about the application process, how to qualify, and more.
Sessions will take place at the St. Charles City Hall Community Center on Wednesday,
September 27, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., at the St. Charles Elementary School near the library on Tuesday, October 10, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., and at the St. Charles Public Library on Saturday, November 4, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Watch Facebook and the Habitat website at habitatwinona.org/homes for future information session dates and times.
Habitat for Humanity is an equal housing opportunity lender. To learn more about the homeownership program or complete an application, visit the Habitat website at habitatwinona.org/homes or call 507-858-9449.
