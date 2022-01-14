Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to announce that an anonymous local donor has generously given 40 pallets of brand new ceiling fans, light bulbs, and assorted light fixtures to the ReStore in Winona.
This donation, and donations like these, help Habitat for Humanity build and repair homes by generating sales at the ReStore. Habitat for Humanity extends all gratitude to this donor and celebrates their commitment to supporting affordable housing projects in this community.
The ReStore is excited to sell these energy-efficient products to families, landlords, and businesses looking to purchase affordable materials locally.
Gifts like this further the ReStore’s mission of supporting Habitat construction and repair projects in this community. This year, the ReStore is proud to help fund the building of house #53 located in the east end of Winona.
Another generous local donor came forward with a gift of warehouse space to store these pallets until they can be sold at the ReStore. Habitat is so grateful for local partnerships like this that help advance its mission of affordable housing for all residents in Winona County.
To make a donation of products or materials to the ReStore, call Jen Tepovich at 507-961-9399 or email manager@habitatwinona.org.
