Come celebrate a summer’s worth of home repairs and neighborhood revitalization with Habitat for Humanity at the Rock the Block – Block Party. Rock the Block, a home repair blitz, brings together hundreds of volunteers across congregations and faith traditions and will come to a close at the end of August. This event is made possible by the presenting sponsor, Thrivent, along with donations from First Congregational Church and other local faith groups.
Come to the Block Party on Sunday, August 27, from 12-3 p.m. at Sobieski Park in Winona.
This family-friendly celebration of community power will include free meals for the first 140 attendees from either the food truck Infuzn or Southern Smoke and Chrome, an art project presented by the Winona Arts Center, live music, a bake sale, yard games, a raffle from Thrivent, and a chance to connect with your neighbors.
All community members are invited to attend.
Bring your kids, bring your neighbors, and bring your appetite as we salute the east end neighborhood, the volunteers, and the sponsors needed to make Rock the Block and the Habitat for Humanity repairs program possible.
Mark your calendars for August 27, and get ready to Rock the Block with Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent.
