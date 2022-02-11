The staff and board of Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County were thrilled to sign the mortgage papers for House 52 with the Skappel family in January. The Skappels are a hard-working family of six who had previously been living in overcrowded rental housing. Stressful in the best of times, it was extremely difficult during the pandemic and school closures.
Melissa Skappel says, “We are all enjoying our space in the home. We can't wait to enjoy our backyard.”
Habitat’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent, safe, affordable place to live. This mission is pursued through local home repairs and new home construction. So far, 52 families have been placed in Habitat homes in the Winona area.
Melissa adds, “Habitat has been a huge blessing to my family. To all the students and teachers, John and Dylan, and all volunteers — we want to let you know that you all made this happen for my family.”
Habitat homes are built by volunteers — retired individuals, corporate groups, faith communities, students, and club members. All work is overseen by construction professionals and held to the highest Minnesota energy-efficient standards.
Habitat Executive Director Amanda Hedlund says, “I’m so grateful to every person and every business who invests in local affordable housing. They have made the dream of homeownership a reality for the Skappel family. Their new home will provide safety, stability, and opportunity for generations.”
Habitat homeowners are chosen based on their need for housing, their ability to pay, and their willingness to partner with the organization. Homeowners are required to volunteer at least 325 hours of sweat equity, attend budgeting and home repair classes, and have the ability to make monthly mortgage payments.
All interested individuals and families are encouraged to apply when the next application window opens. Visit habitatwinona.org to stay up to date on news and events.
Founded in 1994, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is a nonprofit organization that works toward a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Open to the public, the ReStore supports affiliate operations by selling new and gently used building materials and furniture. Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes. It was founded on the conviction that every man, woman, and child should have a simple, decent place to live in dignity and safety. The office is located at 126 North Baker Street, and the ReStore is located at 900 West Third Street in Winona. For more information, call 507-457-0003 or visit us online at www.habitatwinona.org.
