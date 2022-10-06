Join the Winona Family YMCA for some Halloween fun. Saturday, October 22, from 7-10 p.m. is Teen Night. Sixth through ninth graders are invited to enjoy a hip-hop dance class, dodgeball, basketball, volleyball, games, costume contest, and prizes. This is a free event, and registration is required.
Sunday, October 23, from 12-2 p.m. is Dunkin' for Pumpkins. Kids 10 and under are invited to an afternoon of trick-or-treating, games, crafts, pumpkin decorating, a photo booth, and a floating pumpkin patch. Children seven years old and under must be accompanied by an adult in the pool. Registration is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Costumes are encouraged for both events. Please no toy weapons, and no face paint for Dunkin’ for Pumpkins.
Spots are limited. Register for either event at www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii.
