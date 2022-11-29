The “Hands Are For” Art Contest Presentation for the nine student winners took place on Thursday, November 17, at the WNB Financial lobby on Main Street in Winona. This youth art contest is a collaboration with the Winona County Primary Prevention Project (WCPPP), WNB Financial, and Family and Children’s Center in Winona. This competition promotes community awareness and prevention of child abuse in a poster competition. In November, over 275 youth entries from all schools in Winona County were judged. All artwork is displayed at the WNB Financial on Main Street until December 1 for the community to come to view and enjoy. From Monday, December 5, to Saturday, December 31, each of the nine student’s winning poster art will run on the Highway 61 digital Lamar billboard.
The student art contest winners for 2022 are:
Grades 3-5
Most Creative: Charli Jensen, Lewiston-Altura Elementary School
Most Colorful: Audrey Spitzer, Lewiston-Altura Elementary School
Most Unique: Cora Wanberg, Bluffview Montessori School
Grades 6-8
Most Creative: Morwyn Johnson, Bluffview Montessori School
Most Colorful: Emi Holey, Bluffview Montessori School
Most Unique: Peter Holey, Bluffview Montessori School
Grades 9-12
Most Creative: Adreanna Pronschinski, Hope Lutheran High School
Most Colorful: Jezabelle Wobig, Winona Senior High School
Most Unique: Hannah Feine, Hope Lutheran High School
WCPPP Chair Helen Bagshaw shared, “It was a wonderful evening last Thursday. We had much fun and laughter. So great to see families celebrating together and excited about their artwork. The contest and artwork are important ways to raise awareness about child abuse prevention that is relatable to Winona County students. The student’s artwork is always so uplifting, colorful, thoughtful, and each one will make you smile!” Mayor Sherman proclaimed November 2022 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Winning students were presented with certificates by Mayor Sherman and a $50 gift card from WNB Financial.
The evening was also to celebrate and honor Winona County Primary Prevention Project member Lynn Theurer. Lynn is the 2022 community prevention champion, and she was given this annual award by WCPPP supporters and coalition members.
Winona County Primary Prevention Project is a 501(c)3 certified nonprofit organization since May 2019. WCPPP meets every fourth Monday of the month at 12 p.m.
All are welcome to attend these steering committee meetings. We appreciate all ideas from interested community members. For more information on WCPPP, follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/winonacountyprimarypreventionproject/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.