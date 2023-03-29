The Winona County Primary Prevention Project (WCPPP) has exciting news. Students can design and share an art project with the positive message “Hands are For” and win a $50 gift card from WNB Financial.
All Winona County students can enter our annual youth art contest, which is happening now. Student artists are encouraged to design an art project that promotes the positive use of hands for helping others, being creative, and caring for others to raise awareness in April during Child Abuse Prevention Month.
One art project may be submitted for each student. Students in grades three through eight can use up to legal size paper (8.5 inches by 14 inches). Students in grades 9-12 may create projects using paper, ink, paint, or sculpture.
All items must be submitted by Wednesday, April 19, 2023, for judging. Please put a complete identification on the back of the project, including the artist name, school, art classroom teacher, and principal. Please bring projects to The Family and Children’s Center at 601 Franklin Street in Winona, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on or before Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
WNB Financial is happy to sponsor nine student winners with a $50 Visa gift card. Students in grades three through five can win an award for “Most creative, “Most colorful,” or “Most unique.” Likewise, students in grades six through eight can win an award for “Most creative, “Most colorful,” or “Most unique.” Students in grades 9-12 can win awards for “Most creative,” “Most impactful,” or “Most unique.”
Every student art project that is submitted will be displayed at the WNB Bank on Main Street during April and May for the Winona community to view. There will be a celebration at the WNB Bank lobby when gift certificates will be presented by the Winona mayor to the nine student winners on April 27 at 5 p.m. Community members, youth artists, and their families are all welcome to attend. You are encouraged to visit WNB and take time to look through all the projects. The student’s artwork is always so uplifting, colorful, and thoughtful, and each one will make you smile!
Winona County Primary Prevention Project: Stop Sexual and Domestic Violence is a 501(c)(3) certified nonprofit organization. For more information on WCPPP, follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/winonacountyprimarypreventionproject/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.