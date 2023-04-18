Happy Dancing Turtle will be hosting four nature-based day camps for kids aged pre-K through sixth grade this summer. These week-long Eco Camps will take place at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge in Trempealeau.
Eco Campers learn about environmental topics through activities, games, crafts, stories, outdoor exploration, play, and a whole lot of fun. “The Driftless Region boasts a unique natural landscape. Being able to learn about it through hands-on exploration is amazing. I could not be happier about our host location for camp this summer,” said camp director Nora Woodworth.
Camps are separated by age group to fully engage campers in age-appropriate activities, with a maximum of 15 campers per session. The dates are as follows: first and second grades from June 12-16; third and fourth grades from July 10-14; fifth and sixth grades from June 26-30; and pre-K and kindergarten from July 24-28. The camp sessions for first through sixth grades run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and pre-K and kindergarten sessions run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information and to register, please go to bit.ly/DriftlessEcoCampReg.
With headquarters in Pine River, Minn., as well as a hub in the Driftless Region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change. Learn more at happydancingturtle.org.
