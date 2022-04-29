Families of all shapes and sizes are invited to join Nature Nora for an hour of family fun on the trails of Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge. Happy Dancing Turtle’s Nature Nora will host these leisurely walks, observing nature and sharing fun facts. For May, three walks are scheduled at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge: Thursday, May 12, at 4 p.m.; Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. and Saturday, May 14. at 11:30 a.m. The same program will be offered on each date — multiple dates are offered to meet demand.
“Spring is an amazing time to be outdoors, and the educational opportunities in a small group like this are superb. I see something new myself on almost every walk,” stated Nature Nora. Cost is $5 per family and includes take-home activities and resource recommendations. “Topics and locations will vary based on conditions and phenology,” Nora said. “These walks are rain or shine events! Please come prepared for the weather!” In the event of severe weather cancellation, refunds or rescheduled dates will be offered. Registration is required; go to https://bit.ly/FamNatureWalks
Other walks will be scheduled, three per month, June through August, locations to be determined. Please go to https://fb.me/e/2tky42wNnto learn more.
Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.