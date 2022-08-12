Join Happy Dancing Turtle’s Nature Nora for outdoor nature walks. Nature Nora hosts these hour-long, family-friendly walks, observing nature and sharing fun facts. During August, three walks are scheduled at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday, August 25, at 4 p.m., Saturday, August 27, at 10 a.m., and also Saturday, August 27, at 11:30 a.m. The same program will be offered on each date.
“This time of year, we can see plants and animals getting ready for the transition season of fall,” stated Nature Nora. The cost is $5 per family and includes take-home activities and resource recommendations. “Topics will vary based on conditions and phenology,” Nora said. “These walks are rain or shine events. Please come prepared for the weather.” In the event of severe weather cancellation, refunds or rescheduled dates will be offered. Registration is required; go to bit.ly/FamNatureWalks. Fall family nature walks will be scheduled soon, locations to be determined. Please go to fb.me/e/2tky42wNn to learn more.
Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change. Learn more at happydancingturtle.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.