On Thursday, April 13, Chamber Network Night took a twist when the Steamboat Days Harbormasters and Committee members took to the microphone to surprise and “cap” Jim Vrchota as the 2023 Harbormaster.
Jim and his wife, Tami, have four children. Jim is the market president for Oakwood Bank in Rollingstone.
Jim was nominated for his many years of service to the Winona Community. The anonymous nomination stated that “between taking care and providing for his family and excelling at his job, Jim always commits significant time to helping others.”
The list of organizations that Jim has been or is currently a part of is extensive. This is a sample of some of those groups: Benedictine Health – St. Anne of Winona, Junior Achievement, WAPS Task Force, Winona ORC, and the Winona WorkForce Development Center/CareerForce. He has served Economic Development for Winona County, City of Goodview, Winona Chamber, Visit Winona, and the Minnesota Business Finance Corp.
He has used his 40 years of agricultural lending experience to give back to the local ag community through the Winona Chamber Agri-Business Committee and Family Night on the Farm.
Jim is a staunch supporter of the arts. He has been on the boards for Winona Symphony Orchestra, Great River Shakespeare Festival, and Theatre Du Mississippi. He has also been an important part of the Winona Health USO Show.
Jim and past Harbormasters will be the hosts for the Steamboat Days Sip and Celebrate Wine and Beer Tasting with a live and silent auction on Saturday, May 6, from 7-9 p.m. at the American Legion Club. This fundraiser will benefit Steamboat Days events and the Winona Area Humane Society. Tickets are for sale at HyVee and from Steamboat Days board members.
The 76th Annual Steamboat Days celebration is June 14-18, 2023. Go to WinonaSteamboatDays.com for info and to sign up for updates.
