Harvest House will meet on Wednesday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The guest speaker will be Linda Jacobs from Project COMPASS. Project COMPASS gives out hundreds of prizes each year for monthly bingo, dances, and game nights. Please bring a prize donation which can include holiday or themed items, hats, scarves, socks, and other clothing items, DVDs, CDs, books, games, gift cards, personal hygiene items, and other useful items. For more information, call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
