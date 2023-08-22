Harvest House is looking for new members. Join an organization of older adults involved in social awareness, service to others, religious experiences, educational and cultural opportunities, recreation, and celebration in community. Harvest House meets the third Wednesday of the month from September through May at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of St. Stanislaus Basilica. Dues are $5 per year. For more information, call Dorothy Duellman at 507-474-4864.
