Harvest House will meet Wednesday, October 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.
Our speaker will be Diane Leutgeb Munson from the Winona Catholic Worker. Please bring an item or monetary donation. Needed items are coffee,peanut butter and jelly, canned soups and microwavable meals, toilet paper, laundry detergent (pods preferred), toothpaste and toothbrushes, razors and shaving cream, deodorant (men's and women's), socks, hats, gloves, hand warmers. For more information call Dorothy at 474-4864.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.