The newest Habitat for Humanity homeowners in Winona will be receiving for one-year of internet, video, and phone service free courtesy of Hiawatha Broadband Communications Inc. (HBC).
Through HBC’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity - Winona County, new homeowners receive free internet, video, and phone service to assist families get their feet under them. HBC President Dan Pecarina said he is happy the company will be able to help families in this way.
"HBC is delighted to be able to support both Habitat for Humanity and the Skappel family by providing our services. We really wanted to be able to offer the Skappel family something that would make a difference in their day-to-day life," he said. "Having a reliable internet connection will provide them with so many opportunities. Whether it is allowing their kids to do their homework each night, allowing their parents to shop online, or having some family fun gaming or streaming a movie, reliable broadband is a necessity.”
Habitat for Humanity - Winona County Executive Director Amanda Hedlund echoed those thoughts. "Family life is empowered by the internet. Having this level of access will be amazing. We are grateful to HBC for their contribution to affordable housing in Winona,” she said.
Interior wiring was put in place during the construction process and HBC technicians recently completed the installation by making final connections to the exterior and in the interior of the home.
Hedlund said a total of 18 area businesses and groups sponsored the building of this home with either their time or products and services. "It really does take a community to build a home,” she said.
