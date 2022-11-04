Most people do not anticipate losing their ability to communicate during an illness or health care emergency, but sometimes it happens. That’s why everyone 18 years and older should complete a health care directive.
The purpose of a health care directive is to allow people to stay in control of their care, even when they are unable to communicate.
Winona Health Volunteers will offer two health care directive programs in November on Tuesday, November 15, from 2-3 p.m. and on Thursday, November 17, from 6-7 p.m.
These programs, which are free and open to the public, will be in the B.A. Miller Auditorium at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
Creating a health care directive does not require assistance from a lawyer, but when properly completed, a health care directive is a legal document to help ensure your wishes regarding your care are carried out.
Authorized forms for residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin are available at these informational programs designed to answer questions and make the process easy.
Health care directive programs are free and open to all, but RSVP is required by calling 507-457-4342.
