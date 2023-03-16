Winona Health Volunteers will host a free informational program about health care directives for people 18 and older on Tuesday, April 11, from 2-3 p.m. The program will be in the Wellness Conference Room on the second floor of the Parkview Office Building at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue, in Winona.
The purpose of a health care directive is to allow people to stay in control of their care, even when they are unable to communicate. Everyone 18 years and older should complete a health care directive.
Creating a health care directive does not require assistance from a lawyer, but when properly completed, a health care directive is a legal document to help ensure your wishes regarding your care are carried out.
Authorized forms for residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa are available at this program. Facilitators will share information, assist with paperwork, answer questions, and help make the process easy.
The health care directive program is free and open anyone age 18 or older, but RSVP is required by calling 507-457-4342.
