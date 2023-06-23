From: FCC
Families with infants and young children have access to better tomorrows through the new, free Healthy Families program launched in early 2023, with the goal of helping as many as 40 families in Winona and surrounding communities in Winona County to thrive as they adjusted to having a new addition to their household.
“The Healthy Families program is one of Family & Children’s longest-running programs. It is designed to help parents,” said Andrea Pierson, Healthy Families program coordinator said. “Our main goal is to build a relationship with the young parents and walk alongside them in life during some of the hardest years, having small children, to help them be the best parents they can be.”
Parents who live in Winona County are eligible to enroll for free in Healthy Families during pregnancy or until the baby reaches three months of age. Family & Children’s Center (FCC) staff walk alongside family and stay involved in the parent and baby’s life until five years of age.
Bringing the Healthy Families program to Winona was announced in September 2022 after FCC received a five-year, $1.25 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Health. The award is one of the most significant one-time grants in FCC history.
Healthy Families is rooted in the belief that early, nurturing relationships are the foundation for lifelong, healthy development. Staff provide support and encouragement to new parents by recognizing their strengths and sharing information.
The need is real.
Winona County was flagged as one of 12 at-risk counties for child maltreatment and neglect in Minnesota, according to a 2022 state Department of Health report. Of those 12, six, including Winona County, were awarded funding to help increase positive outcomes for healthier families and children.
Families that choose to participate in Healthy Families receive regular visits beginning prenatally or within 90 days after the birth of a baby. A Home Visitor visits the family in their home to help establish support systems, teach problem-solving skills through fun, hands-on, creative activities. Once in the program, the Home Visitor can continue to work with the family and receive services until the child is five years old. All the services provided are voluntary and are at no cost to the families participating in the program.
To help the program get off to a strong start, case managers Teisha Escobar and Georgia Neal were brought on board to help meet families where they are, not only in their journey as parents, but where they are living.
“There are so many issues that parents are facing right now,” said Escobar. “Things like food, gas, and utilities costs rising. Some are unable to get good-paying jobs. There are so many barriers for these families. Our staff is coming in and helping, encouraging, and supporting them.”
Pierson agreed that along with parenting, other obstacles affect families. “Parents always need support no matter what stage of life they are in or no matter what other support they have,” said Pierson. “Everyone deserves to have someone in their corner.”
“There are times when the parent needs respite, to not get overwhelmed, and that support is very much needed,” added Neal.
As the process begins, Healthy Families staff meet with the family, interview them, and ask about their goals in an effort to do what is supportive for the family.
“All families deserve the offer of support,” said Katie Rommes, who has been part of the Healthy Families program since its inception more than 30 years ago. “And so whether you need a little support or a whole lot of support, that range is how flexible the Healthy Families program is for our clients.” Family & Children’s Center has a long history with the Healthy Families program, as La Crosse, Wis., was one of seven initial sites for the national program in 1992. FCC expanded the program to Vernon County in 2022, before expanding again into Winona County.
“We were supported to apply for this grant to bring Healthy Families to the Winona area by the Winona County Community Health Department,” said Rommes. “They even wrote a letter of support. I’ve observed how welcoming and how engaging this community already is. It’s been just a delight to feel that warmth and support and that connectedness.”
Enrollment for the Healthy Families program is ongoing at no cost to participants. Anyone interested in taking part in the Healthy Families program is asked to fill out the referral form on fcconline.org or contact Andrea Pierson at 608-668-2258 or email hfreferral@fccnetwork.org.
