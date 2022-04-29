The Winona Family YMCA is the perfect place to spend your summer. The YMCA offers a variety of great amenities, with something for everyone. Enjoy access to the gymnasium, racquetball/handball courts, strength and cardio equipment, group fitness classes, six-lane lap pool with a zero-depth entry lane, whirlpool, sauna, steam room, and Family Fun Center. There are also personal training packages, 24/7 access upgrade, and programming for all ages.
Join for the summer during the Summer Sizzler membership promotion and save. Membership runs from May 1 to August 31. The $25 joiner’s fee is waived.
Rates:
- Adult membership (includes young adult and senior membership categories) - $150
- One-adult family membership - $200
- Two-adult family membership - $275.
Learn more and sign up at www.winonaymca.org/.
