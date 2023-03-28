Winona Rivertown Lion Heidi Monson received two awards at this year’s Lions’ Multiple District Mid-Winter Convention, the Everyday Hero Award and the International President’s Certificate of Appreciation. Lion Heidi is a dedicated Lion serving as an example of the Lions’ motto, “We Serve.”
The Everyday Hero Award is chosen by area Lions and presented to Lions who go the extra length with service. Lion Heidi has held many positions within the Rivertown Lions Club. She is a past president, is currently the Rivertown Lions webmaster, was the membership chairperson for two terms, and was the project/fundraiser committee chairperson, among many other contributions. Lion Heidi is the editor of the Lions Multiple District 5M1 monthly newsletter. Lion Heidi is always eager to give a helping hand within the club and the community.
The International President’s Certificate of Appreciation is presented to Lions members throughout the world who are recognized for their achievements and contributions to Lions International.
Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. The Winona Rivertown Lions welcome visitors and new members. If you are looking for fellowship and ways to serve your community and world, email Lion Betsy Zeller at elizabethbootsie@gmail.com.
