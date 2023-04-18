In the beautiful Driftless region of Southeastern Minnesota lies a mecca for outdoor recreation that's unmatched elsewhere in the Midwest. From hiking the dramatic bluffs and deep river valleys, to paddling the backwaters, and climbing on the towering limestone rock that serves as an icon for this littler river town, Winona truly has something for everyone.
While we all want to believe that outdoor recreation is for everyone, here at the Winona Outdoor Collaborative, we know that a number of barriers stand in the way of supporting all individuals in accessing nature. The high cost of equipment, lack of representation in the outdoors, few adaptive opportunities for differently abled bodies, lack of adequate transportation, and so much more serve as barriers for individuals of all different types of demographics and identities. The Collaborative believes in the power of nature and wants to ensure everyone has equitable access to the outdoors.
The Winona Outdoor Collaborative is a local organization that aims to connect people to nature by providing access to outdoor recreation opportunities, environmental education, and community engagement. The organization is committed to promoting sustainability and protecting natural resources in the Winona area. If you would like to support the mission of building a more inclusive outdoor community in Winona, this message is for you.
The Winona Outdoor Collaborative is announcing a month-long fundraising event between April and May called their annual campaign. This endeavor raises dollars to support the operational expenses that feed into their impactful programming. Throughout this month-long campaign, there will be endless opportunities to donate your time and money, attend fundraising events, and help share the mission of this organization.
On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the Winona Outdoor Collaborative is hosting a community event called “Art Wars” at Peter’s Biergarten as the kickoff to their Annual Campaign fundraiser. Stop down between 12:30-4 p.m. in the afternoon to enjoy live music, delicious drinks, yard games, and a collaborative art project between three local artists. Watch as they create a beautiful piece of art that will later be divided into multiple canvases for purchase.
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the Collaborative will be hosting a “Community Gear Swap” event at their shop, Basecamp Provisions, as part of the larger 100 Mile Garage Sale. Whether you’re looking to buy or sell gently used, good-quality outdoor gear and clothing, this event is for you. In addition to the sale, there will be a donation-based “fix-it” station to help the community learn more about how to repair gear.
If you have the means, monetary donations are encouraged. We understand that a financial gift is not possible for everybody, so we’re also accepting donations of gently used outdoor gear and clothing.
To learn more about the Winona Outdoor Collaborative and its upcoming events, visit their website at www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com.
