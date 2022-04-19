Winona County residents: Ready Set School is accepting online applications to receive vouchers (money) to assist with purchasing school supplies and clothing for the upcoming 2022/2023 school year. Applications are open April 15-May 31 only. Families that qualify have children entering grades kindergarten through grade 12 in fall 2022 and that qualify for free and reduced lunches, housing/rent subsidy and/or food support/TANF benefits. After completing the free application, vouchers are mailed to families in July and the vouchers are valid through September 15 at local participating retailers. Applications are online only. If additional assistance is needed, please contact the Ready Set School director. Visit www.readysetschoolwinona.org/apply for more information.
