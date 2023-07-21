From: Wisconsin DNR
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its partners invite the public to help search for aquatic invasive species (AIS) on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., locally at Central Park in Trempealeau.
Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day is a fun, hands-on effort that relies on volunteers to monitor streams, lakes, and wetlands at designated sites across the state for signs of non-native plants and animals. These aquatic invasive species pose risks to Wisconsin waterways and native wildlife. Volunteers have a choice to register at one of over 20 event locations hosted by local conservation groups.
Coordinated in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Extension Lakes, River Alliance of Wisconsin, and the DNR, Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day is entering its 10th successful year. Information collected will be used to inform and guide monitoring and response efforts. Volunteers are key to the success of the event.
“Projects like Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day are a fun and simple way for volunteers to get engaged and for the local site leaders and the DNR to collaborate,” says Maureen Ferry, DNR aquatic invasive species monitoring coordinator. “The DNR has a long list of sites with suspected but unverified aquatic invasive species that Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day targets. This increases the chances of volunteers finding a species. Plus, each year, we make new detections.”
Last year, more than 150 volunteers rolled up their sleeves to monitor more than 234 sites across the state. This is a free event and is recommended for ages eight and up. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and to register, visit the website: wateractionvolunteers.org/events.
