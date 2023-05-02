From: Winona Area Public Schools
The School Board of Winona Area Public Schools is conducting a search for a new superintendent, and it is looking to students, families, staff members, and community members for help.
An important part of the search process is gathering stakeholder input for the board to consider as it moves forward in selecting the new superintendent. The school board is working with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) to guide and provide assistance throughout the process, and MSBA has two ways for the school community to get involved — a search survey and a virtual Q&A session.
Additional information about the search, including a timeline, application process, and a vacancy brochure are available at winonaschools.org/search.
Superintendent search survey
An anonymous public survey that seeks to determine what the school community is looking for in its next leader is now available at this link: waps.pub/search_survey. A link is also available at winonaschools.org/search.
The survey is open until May 7, 2023. The survey is available in both English and Spanish, and hard copies of the survey in both languages are also available at all district buildings. Please return any completed surveys to these same locations by May 7 so they can be included with the online survey results.
Following the survey deadline of May 7, MSBA will summarize and provide an overview of the responses for presentation to the school board.
Virtual Q&A with MSBA
To ensure all district stakeholders have access to accurate information regarding search processes and expectations, MSBA will host a virtual Q&A with MSBA staff at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.
The Zoom link can be accessed here (waps.pub/search_QA) at the time of the session. A link will also be available on winonaschools.org/search.
All stakeholders are invited to attend the live session; however, to accommodate busy schedules as well as ensure access to search information, the session will also be recorded and made available on the district website for the remainder of the search.
Questions about the search process can be submitted anonymously in advance at this link: waps.pub/MSBA_questions.
Deadline for submission of advance questions is 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3. Questions may also be submitted during the session using the chat box.
More information is available at winonaschools.org/search.
