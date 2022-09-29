The Trempealeau County dispatch center was aware of how many deer were being killed because of car/deer crashes. We knew there were many, many deer laying on our county’s roads and wondered if we could help people that needed food to fill their freezers. We felt it was a win-win for people that might be needing an extra hand and that liked venison. It prevented all that good meat from going to waste.
We start a new list every year of people that want the deer. We utilize social media and the news media. We ask for basic information from the requester and call them day or night when one becomes available in their area. We make sure the deer is in good condition before we call. This information comes in from either the deputy or the person that hits the deer. We ask that the person that wants the deer to pick it up within a one- to two-hour window, providing the temperature allows this.
We provide the caller with the location and give directions if necessary. We urge them that traffic safety is of the upmost importance and provide traffic safety if needed and the availability of the deputies.
We give the person who wants the deer the Wisconsin DNR number so they can call and register the deer via phone. This prevents them from being in possession of an untagged deer.
This is our sixth year, and it has been a very popular program. People are truly thankful to get our calls. If they are unable to pick up the deer, we just move onto the next person, and let them know we will call again. If you are interested, please call our dispatch center at 715-538-4351, and answer a few basic questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.