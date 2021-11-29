Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center will now offer pharmacy services to its clients through a partnership with Genoa Healthcare. Over the last several months, Genoa has been constructing a small pharmacy within Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center’s Winona Clinic. Construction on the space is finished and the pharmacy is expected to start slowly opening to Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center’s current clients on Tuesday, December 7.
“Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center is excited for the future with Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy,” said Erik Sievers, executive director. “This is a big step for our agency in our ongoing efforts to provide the best exceptional, responsive and consumer focused care for individuals with substance abuse and mental health needs. The new partnership with Genoa Healthcare and integration of their pharmacy into our Winona Clinic will have a positive impact on the health and well-being of the community and those we are mutually here to serve.”
Genoa Healthcare is the largest provider of pharmacy services dedicated to individuals with behavioral health and complex, chronic conditions. The healthcare system serves nearly one million individuals across the United States. Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy is for current Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center clients only.
