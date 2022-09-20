Hidden Valley Fire & Rescue is having a chicken-que at La Canne Park Pavilion in Goodview on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the food is gone. A 1/2 chicken dinner with sides is $10.
Latest News
- Kierlin's company buys downtown properties near music hall
- WAPS at a crossroads on HVAC project
- WAPS' referendum would tackle 4/5ths of maintenance needs
- 'Overwhelming response' prompts council to nix police-fire station at East Rec
- Winona County celebrates Welcoming Week
- Police blotter
- After losing ash trees, Winona steps up planting efforts
- Polish Museum's apple fest returns Oct. 2
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona County deputy charged with assault in Rushford
- Cyclist killed in Highway 61 crash in Winona
- Police blotter
- Winona council cancels plans for police-fire station at East Rec
- WPD copes with officer shortages
- WAPS cited for SPED discipline disparities
- Man arrested for stealing heavy machinery
- WPD: 23-year-old died by suicide
- Rollingstone school reopens, celebrates first day
- Winona council discussing ERC-police-fire project Monday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.