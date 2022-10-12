Three members of Hidden Valley Volunteer Fire & Rescue traveled to Green Bay, Wis., for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb last month. Held at Lambeau Field, the event pays tribute to the brave firefighters, EMS, and police officers who lost their lives trying to save others on September 11, 2001. Joining thousands of other participants, Chief Josh Malchaski, Assistant Chief Ulises Willy Hernandez, and Assistant EMS Coordinator Jackie Malchaski climbed 110 stories’ worth of stadium steps — the height of the twin towers.
“We wanted to do this to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11 and to raise money for a good cause,” Chief Malchaski said.
The group raised over $700 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which works to memorialize fallen firefighters, assist their families, and reduce future deaths.
Malchaski and Hernandez did the climb in their full turnout gear. The group started training in February at Hidden Valley and, later in the year, at the Elba Fire Tower, but with all the extra weight, their legs were burning by the end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.