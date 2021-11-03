Hidden Valley Fire and Rescue would like to thank everyone that helped make our Chicken-que a success, all the volunteers, cash donations and sponsors: American Family Insurance, Walchak Concrete, Discount Liquor, LT Construction, Katies Place, Dark Fox Enterprise, Freys Outdoor Service, WAV Nutrition, Edina Realty, Zimmer Recreational Services, J&J Rubbish, Handy Corner, Steak Shop Catering, John and Jenna Ellinghuysen, Styx Concrete, Whipporwill Kampground, Logistic Services and BJ Bar & Grill. We are very grateful.
