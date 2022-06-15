High Heels, Hard Hats and Homes raises $2.5K for Habitat

Pictured is Habitat homeowner #44 Tiffany Mitchell (center), with High Heels, Hard Hats, and Homes build team members Erin Benson (left) and Deb Skarlupka (right).
Great job, ladies of the High Heels, Hard Hats, and Homes build team! They raised over $2,500 dollars at their fundraising event on May 20 for Habitat House 54 currently under construction here in Winona.
Thanks also to The BrickYard for hosting and donating to this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.