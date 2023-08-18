From: MnDOT
Motorists on the Highway 14 bridge west of St. Charles will encounter a lane closure August 21 through roughly August 31 as crews complete concrete work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The project is approximately 1.5 miles west of St. Charles at mile post 231.6. Crews will be removing some damaged concrete and replacing it. Work is anticipated to be complete by August 31, weather permitting.
Traffic signals will be used to direct traffic in a single lane through the project. The eastbound lane is scheduled to be closed from August 21-28, and then the westbound lane will be closed from August 28 until the project is complete.
Safety in work zones
Motorists should always be prepared to encounter changing road conditions when approaching work zones. Common traffic changes include lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, heavy equipment, and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:
• Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
• Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio, and even eating, while in work zones.
• Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
• Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org, or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
• Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
• Do the zipper merge.
• Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
• Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.