Motorists on Highway 61 will encounter lane closures beginning Monday, April 3, as crews begin work on a traffic signal replacement project at 44th Avenue north of Winona, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The contractor will close the right lane in both directions in Goodview to provide enough space to safely begin building the foundations for signal poles.
Once that work is completed, crews are expected to install the poles, mast arms, and signal heads. Sidewalk and pedestrian ramps along with a right turn lane will be built as part of this project
The project was originally started in 2022 but was delayed by weather and availability of materials.
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).
- Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
- Avoid making lane changes within work zones.
