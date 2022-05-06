The north gravel stretch of Highway 74 from Winona County Road 30 to Highway 61 will be closed during daytime hours May 11-12 for maintenance crews to replace a culvert, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The work will be done and the road closure will be in effect each day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will not be an overnight closure. MnDOT workers will be at the road May 11, weather permitting, to replace a culvert that is failing. The culvert crosses the road and requires closure of the road during the two days of work. Work is expected to be completed on May 12.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
