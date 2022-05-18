by CESAR SALAZAR
On May 11 at 6:53 p.m., Winona Police Department officers received a report that two hikers found Caleb James Mikkelsen, 32, of Winona, deceased with a handgun in his hand while hiking in the Holzinger Trails in an area known as Devil’s Cave. According to the report, Mikkelsen appeared to have died by suicide sometime during the past day. First responders removed the body from the forest and medical examiners will perform an autopsy. The case is under investigation.
