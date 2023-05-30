On Friday, June 2, the Winona County Historical Society’s (WCHS) Bunnell House will open for the season. The historic house will be open Fridays and Saturdays 2-6 p.m. during June, July, and August.
At the Bunnell House visitors take a step back to the 1850s. Willard Bunnell was a trapper, fur trader, and strong-willed man. He came to the area to help remove the Native Americans, he was on the run from the law, and he had some big dreams for claiming land and getting rich. His wife Matilda, who spoke French, Dakota, and Ojibwa, soon followed. Willard's brother Lafayette moved in later too, who was quite the character himself. Come tour their unique steamboat gothic house and learn what life was like as canoes gave way to steamboats.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for WCHS members and children seven and younger.
The Bunnell House is located three miles downriver from Winona, just off Highway 61, at Homer. Willard named the town after his birthplace, Homer, N.Y.
Find more online at winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.