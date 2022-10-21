Take a walk with the Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) on one of their historic downtown Winona walking tours with a Halloween twist. Learn about the architecture, people, and spooky tales of some unique places in downtown Winona. Tours will be held on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, at 1 p.m. Tours are 60 minutes long.
Tours start and end at the Winona County History Center. These tours sold out last year, so register today by calling 507-454-2723, ext. 0. Payment is taken upon arrival. The cost is $10 or $6 for WCHS members.
On Halloween, October 31, the History Center will offer free admission, and you can trick-or-treat the offices found within the museum building too.
The Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org, or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
