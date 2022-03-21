Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) members are invited to the 87th annual meeting on Thursday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. at the Winona County History Center. Please call 507-454-2723, ext. 0 to make a reservation by March 30 as space is limited.
The evening will begin with a dessert reception followed by a business meeting and program with retired WCHS executive director and former Winona mayor, Mark Peterson. Mark will present “Fistfights, Ironclads, Eggs & Pickles: A History of Winona’s Mayors.” The program will briefly explore the lives of the 46 individuals who have held the mayor’s office since Winona’s incorporation as a city in 1857. A variety of men from upstanding leaders in the community to a couple of rogues will be highlighted.
Not a member? It is always a great time to join. Memberships start at $30 annually. Stop in, call or visit winonahistory.org/join to become a member and support this vibrant community organization.
The History Center is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
