Take a closer look at the historical places and people of Winona with a Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) walking tour. All tours are an hour long and cost $10 per person, $6 for members. Sign up by calling 507-454-2723 ext. 0. Each tour leaves from and returns to the Winona County History Center. Water is included and be sure to brush up on your Winona trivia for prizes during the tours. WCHS local guides are excited to explore historic downtown Winona and the Windom Park Historic District with you.
Summer Saturday Walking Tours are held each Saturday, May 27 to September 2.
- 10:30 a.m. - Windom Park Historic District — Explore the architecture of the Windom Park Historic District with one of our local guides. Learn more about the era when Winona had the most millionaires per capita in the U.S. as we examine the architecture and lives lived in the grand homes of this neighborhood. Centered in Windom Park is the statue of We-no-nah. Hear about the mystery and history surrounding this legendary figure and the many meanings she holds.
- 12 p.m. - Historic Downtown Winona — Come along on a walk through the heart of Winona's downtown. The tour highlights "lost Winona" buildings and the historic and architecturally significant treasures that still stand. Hear unique stories of the people and places that make Winona, well, Winona!
Learn more at winonahistory.org, call 507-454-2723 or stop in the Winona County History Center, open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
