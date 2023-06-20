The Winona County Historical Society (WCHS)’s Country School Summer Day Camp has two sessions coming up, July 24-25 and July 26-27.
Students can step back in time to the days of one-room schools that dotted the countryside of Winona County. This fun two-day summer day camp has been a favorite with local students for more than 40 years. Held at the Gainey-McCarthy Schoolhouse at the Rural Heritage Museum in St. Charles, students explore what life as a rural student was like over 100 years ago. Students participate in historic classroom lessons, games, crafts, and more. Country School is taught by licensed teacher Marjie VanCleave.
The day camp is best for students ages seven to 12. All supplies are provided. Historic clothing is available, but students are welcome to wear their own if they wish. Please bring a lunch that does not need refrigeration. Restrooms are available on the fairgrounds.
Students are to be dropped off at 9 a.m. and picked up at 3 p.m. each day at the Rural Heritage Museum on the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles, visible from Highway 14 between Cabin Coffee and the Cenex Station.
Choose from two sessions offered, July 24-25 and July 26-27. Register in person at the Winona County History Center in Winona or by calling 507-454-2723, ext. 0. Payment is due upon registration. The cost is $60 for members, $75 for the general public. Space is limited.
The Gainey-McCarthy School was part of District 119, on the edge of Whitewater State Park. It originally sat on Gainey farmland along the border of their neighbors and relatives, the McCarthys. It was one of the last country schools in Winona County to be built, constructed in 1904.
Its unique style is what probably saved it when consolidation moved students to town. The angled entry and bell tower make this schoolhouse a one-of-a-kind among the more than 100 that covered Winona County.
The Rural Heritage Museum will be open during the Winona County Fair, July 13-16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more online at winonahistory.org, or call 507-454-2723.
