On Friday, May 26, 2023, Cotter Schools held their annual Baccalaureate Mass followed by an awards ceremony. During the awards ceremony, students were recognized for their spirit, leadership, service, and academic achievement, and scholarships were presented to students.
One of the scholarships presented was the David Holien Memorial Scholarship. David was a graduating member of the Cotter High School class of 2012. David was a scholar-athlete, making his mark as a leader on and off the field. David was an officer of National Honor Society and earned multiple Rambler awards for demonstrating empathy and responsibility, while seeking excellence for both himself and the team. David touched the lives of everyone around him through service, including his involvement in many service trips through Cotter, and he treasured his time as a camp counselor at Celebrate Me Week.
David enjoyed the outdoors, especially golfing and being on the Mississippi or by the ocean. And it wasn’t uncommon to find him hiking — in his Crocs. David also enjoyed cooking and grilling. He had a deep love of learning and was constantly researching and thinking, especially about chemistry, solar energy, and water purification, things that would help save the world. He truly had a heart of gold, and everything he did was for others.
The David Holien Memorial Scholarship was established in 2023 to recognize a Cotter student who demonstrates a commitment to kindness, inclusivity, and service to others. The scholarship was also started to bring more attention to the importance of mental health. The David Holien Memorial Scholarship is a $1000 scholarship presented annually to both a male and female graduating Cotter senior.
Presenting the 2023 inaugural scholarship was David’s family — Kristin, David’s mother, and Morgan, David’s sister. The 2023 scholarship recipients were Olivia Moore and Adam Dilks.
One of the criteria for the scholarship is that the recipient received a Rambler Award from the Activities Office during their time at Cotter. Both Olivia and Adam have met this criterion. In their required essay for application, they both speak about how mental health has had an impact on their lives. Congratulations to Olivia and Adam. Thank you to the Holien Family for establishing this scholarship in memory of David and for bringing more attention to the importance of mental health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.