On Saturday, September 16, 2023, Holy Trinity alumni are invited to an all-school reunion at the Holy Trinity Community Center, 101 Broadway Street, in Rollingstone.
A Mass for the intentions of all alumni will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church. For the reunion itself, auditorium doors will open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The meal will include chicken, Rollingstone dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, buns and butter, apple pie, and coffee, milk, and water. A cash bar will be staffed by the Rollingstone Jaycees. Cost for the reunion and dinner is $30. The auditorium is now air-conditioned.
At this time, we have been informed that the school building will be torn down. Come take what could be the last tour.
If you know of anyone who attended HTS and did not receive the invite, have them contact Sue (Hoffman) Ryan at 507-429-7269 or sueryan5959@gmail.com.
The Rollingstone-Luxembourg Heritage Museum welcomes all alumni. The museum will be open on the Saturday of the reunion from 2-4 p.m.
Follow us on Facebook at Holy Trinity Reunion. The 2023 Committee is retiring after this reunion. We are proposing this be the last reunion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.