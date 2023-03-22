A meeting to save the 100-year-old historic Holy Trinity School will be held on March 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Hideaway (formerly Ginny’s), 401 RollingView Drive, Rollingstone. The school is slated for demolition on Sept. 1, 2023. At this meeting, Mayor Paul Kreidermacher and historical grant writer Carmen Bertelson will present short comments followed by a question and answer session and open mic moderated by Bertelson.