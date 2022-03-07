SEMMCHRA has partnered with Winona Area Public School Community Education to conduct an in-person Home Stretch class on March 15 and March 17 in Winona. This two-night class will be held at the Winona Senior High School from 5-9:30 p.m. both nights. The cost of the class is $25 and pre-registration is required. Participants can register by visiting www.winonaschools.org/communityed or by calling 507-494-0900.
Home Stretch offers participants the opportunity to learn about the home-buying process from start to finish. The class covers budgeting, credit, securing a mortgage, making an offer, loan closing, and more. Participants will also be able to ask questions during the presentation as they learn about the home-buying process.
Participants must attend both 4.5 hour class sessions to earn a certificate. Many first-time homebuyer loan programs and down payment assistance programs require applicants to earn a certificate.
Whether you are trying to buy a home or just want to better understand the process, SEMMCHRA’s Home Stretch class can help.
For more information about Home Stretch, please contact Tressa Sauke, at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or at tsauke@semmchra.org. Information about all these programs can also be found at www.semmchra.org. This is an equal housing opportunity program.
