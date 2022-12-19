Home Federal bank in Winona is excited to announce that they have rewarded Andre Bailey with $1,000 in cash as part of the bank’s ongoing Seed Money campaign that recognizes and rewards individuals who go above and beyond in the communities they serve.
Andre is a Winona resident who started the Little Warriors Drumline three years ago to give children a more productive way to spend their time. This program originally started on Menards buckets after a bullying incident and has since grown into a talented and disciplined drum line with 96 children, ages 6-17 years old.
Children in the Little Warriors Drumline are often in need of a positive way to spend their time. “A lot of the kids I have are low-income, and they come from broken homes,” Andre explained. “We put together this program so we can help these kids.” And it was clear when we ambushed Andre that the drumline has formed a tight-knit family dynamic.
The Little Warriors Drumline rehearses on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the East End Rec Center, which made it easy for Amy Engrav, the Winona Home Federal’s branch manager, and Jazmine Sallee, assistant branch manager, to find and surprise Andre. The thundering of well-played drums led the camera crew to a gym full of
drummers, dancers, and parents, all of whom support the Little Warriors Drumline. Amy approached Andre in front of the drumline and explained that they were surprising him with $1,000 in cash as one of our Seed Money recipients. This was immediately followed by applause from the dozens of people there in support of Andre and one big group hug from all the kids.
When someone is working so hard to provide a safe and productive space for children that need it, it is no surprise that he received multiple nominations. One of his nominators and wife, Tara Bailey, sees the passion that Andre has for providing these children with a positive outlet. “What I admire most is that Andre simply saw a need
and took action,” she shared with us. “He’s always had a passion for drum line and for band and for youth – more importantly, troubled youth. This was a good platform for him to combine all of those elements into one thing.”
Home Federal’s ongoing Seed Money campaign this year has helped showcase how there is no one way to give back and improve your community. Tara summed it up well: “I watched the other videos and nominees and recipients, and everybody has a different skill set. Everybody has a different passion, and if you can bring that to the community, you would be surprised what could come of it.”
“Everything that Andre does for these kids is awesome, and we are really excited that we could reward him with the Seed Money as a thank you for all he does,” Amy mentioned after recognizing Andre. “Giving back to the community is what Seed Money is all about.”
We documented Andre’s surprise on video. You can watch his video along with other Seed Money recipient videos on Home Federal’s YouTube channel to see all the different ways individuals are giving back in the communities we serve. Learn more about Andre and how you can help the Little Warriors Drumline by visiting JustCallHome.com/SeedMoney, where you can see Home Federal’s Seed Money campaign in action.
“I’m just in awe right now of this money. I’m really really thankful,” Andre expressed. “And you did it around people I love.”
Home Federal is headquartered out of Rochester, Minn., and operates 14 full-service banks in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, along with loan production offices in Sartell, Minn., and La Crosse, Wis. Home Federal provides individuals and businesses alike with a full range of banking and financing services. Home Federal is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. To learn more about how you can “Bring your banking home,” visit JustCallHome.com.
