In need of a new roof? Is your furnace in need of an update? The cities of Rollingstone and Altura recently received $524,400 in Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) funding through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to provide funding to improve 19 total owner-occupied residential properties. The funding is available to residents in the city limits of Rollingstone and Altura. Up to $25,000 may be applied toward the owner-occupied housing rehab activity in the form of a 10-year deferred/forgiven grant/loan. Qualified homeowners will be served on a first come, first served basis, so apply today.
Qualified owner-occupied residents who meet established income limits (2022 income limits are: 1 person – $48,950; 2 people – $55,950; 3 people – $62,950; 4 people – $69,900; 5 people – $75,500; 6 people – $81,100) are eligible to receive assistance for necessary repairs to their home. Eligible improvements include health and safety, energy efficiency, and accessibility improvements. Examples of other eligible activities include roof and window replacement, siding, electrical service panel upgrades, furnace, AC, plumbing, and bathroom accessibility improvements.
For more information on program guidelines and eligibility requirements or to apply for the program, please call Tressa Sauke at SEMMCHRA at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or email tsauke@semmchra.org. This is an equal housing opportunity program.
