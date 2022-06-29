Are you hoping to buy a home one day, but find the process overwhelming? Join SEMMCHRA for a multi-session, in-depth look at homeownership. We will learn about credit scores, money management, mortgage products, real estate procedures, home inspections, home maintenance, and more. Each session will last two hours and focus on one topic related to purchasing a home.
Sessions will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday starting July 13 and running through August 29. Classes will be held at the Winona YMCA. You must attend all 12 sessions to receive a completion certificate.
Free childcare will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration for both the Homebuyer Club and childcare is required. Snacks and beverages will be served.
This program has been made possible through the generous support of the General Operating Community Fund of the Winona Community Foundation.
For more information about any of SEMMCHRA’s homeownership programs, please contact the Self Sufficiency and Homeownership Coordinator Tressa Sauke at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or at tsauke@semmchra.org. Information about all these programs can also be found at www.semmchra.org. These are equal housing opportunity programs.
