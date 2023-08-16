The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical witnesses will be Jessica Wise, on vocals, and Jordyn Leonauskas, on piano; both are members of the La Crosse Chamber Chorale. Rev. Tori Hicks will deliver the message. Please join us or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 1380 AM or 101.5 FM at 9 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.