The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, June 18, at the historic Homer Church, Old Homer Road in Homer at 9 a.m. Our special musical witnesses will be Ken Ring, keyboard, guitar and vocal along with Therese Bernadot, vocal. Our guest speaker will be John Mullen, new executive director of Grace Place in Winona. Refreshments and fellowship follow. Please join us or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 1380 AM or 101.5 FM.
